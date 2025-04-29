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6 / 365
Balloon card
A photo of a card I hand made.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
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MgBio
@mgbio
My goal is to learn to use the Nikon D80 that I am using and become a better photographer.
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Album
365
Camera
SM-A536U1
Taken
29th April 2025 3:25pm
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balloon
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hot
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air
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card
,
scrapbook
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