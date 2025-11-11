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Hand made card
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
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MgBio
@mgbio
My goal is to learn to use the Nikon D80 that I am using and become a better photographer.
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365
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SM-A536U1
Taken
11th November 2025 4:06pm
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