December Farm Landscape by mgmurray
175 / 365

December Farm Landscape

This view was seen on the way back from a family luncheon. It is nice to get together with family during the holidays.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
47% complete

