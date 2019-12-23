Previous
Cold Front by mgmurray
176 / 365

Cold Front

I think we are due for a change in weather! Kempenfelt Bay is just starting to ice up and storm clouds are coming in.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
48% complete

Photo Details

Faye Turner
Beautiful capture
December 24th, 2019  
