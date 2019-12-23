Sign up
176 / 365
Cold Front
I think we are due for a change in weather! Kempenfelt Bay is just starting to ice up and storm clouds are coming in.
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
1
0
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Tags
sky
,
ice
,
water
,
clouds
Faye Turner
Beautiful capture
December 24th, 2019
