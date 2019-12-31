Previous
Snow Squall in the Park by mgmurray
184 / 365

Snow Squall in the Park

Ice storm yesterday and snow squalls today! I guess winter is here! I managed a short walk in Sunnidale Park in the midst of a squall.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
