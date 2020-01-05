Previous
Wasaga Beach in Winter by mgmurray
Wasaga Beach in Winter

This beach is a very popular spot in the summer, but it was cold and windy today. A Herring Gull looks on and the ski hills of the Blue Mountains are seen in the background.
Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Lou Ann ace
Pretty active waves too.
January 5th, 2020  
