Seasonal Still-Life
I have been trying out my new flash inside to avoid going outside on this very rainy day.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Tags
reflection
,
berries
,
cedar
,
spruce
