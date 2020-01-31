Previous
Stubbs Falls in Winter by mgmurray
214 / 365

Stubbs Falls in Winter

A short walk down a snowshoe trail in Arrowhead Provincial Park will get you to Stubbs Falls. It is beautiful at all times of the year.
31st January 2020

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
