Abandoned Ice Sculptures by mgmurray
Abandoned Ice Sculptures

Winterfest was over two weeks ago and the ice sculptures have melted, fallen down and refrozen. Last night we had fresh snow which gave a nice covering.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
