Previous
Next
Kempenfelt Bay in Winter by mgmurray
236 / 365

Kempenfelt Bay in Winter

A little fresh snow tops off the shoreline rocks on Kempenfelt Bay.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise