238 / 365
Mara Beach in Winter
I went for a walk in Mara Provincial Park and was able to catch this shot of the beach just as the sun started to set.
23rd February 2020
23rd Feb 20
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
sunset
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful. I love the tree and the soft sunset sky.
February 24th, 2020
