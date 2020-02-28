Previous
Sunrise in Ohio by mgmurray
243 / 365

Sunrise in Ohio

We are on a road trip to Florida, so I don't have much time today to take photos! This is the sunrise as we prepared to start our long day of driving.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Diana ace
lovely layers and colours. hope you had a safe trip.
March 2nd, 2020  
