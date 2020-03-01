Previous
Florida Tree by mgmurray
245 / 365

Florida Tree

We are visiting family in Florida and saw this impressive tree while out on a bike ride.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Diana ace
it is gorgeous, love the tree trunks.
March 2nd, 2020  
