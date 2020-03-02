Previous
Osprey with Fresh Kill by mgmurray
Osprey with Fresh Kill

While walking on the Naples, Florida beach this morning, we were able to observe this osprey fly over with a large fish in his talons. I was happy to find him later on the beach eating his prey.
2nd March 2020

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
67% complete

