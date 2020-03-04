Previous
Next
Taking Off by mgmurray
248 / 365

Taking Off

This White Ibis decided to leave as we passed by on our walk along Naples Beach.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture! He’s so big!
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise