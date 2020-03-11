Previous
Open Wide! by mgmurray
254 / 365

Open Wide!

This turtle tried his best to open his jaw enough to accommodate this tasting looking flower. He tried several times to eat it, but eventually gave up!
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Jean ace
great capture!
March 25th, 2020  
