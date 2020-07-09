Previous
Emptying the Spider's Web by mgmurray
Emptying the Spider's Web

I had fun watching this female Red-Winged Blackbird enjoying all delicacies that a spider had captured and wrapped up!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Lou Ann ace
What a great capture!
July 10th, 2020  
