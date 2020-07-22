Previous
Young Mr. Wood Duck by mgmurray
Young Mr. Wood Duck

The wood ducks are so difficult to get close to! They scamper away as soon as I get close. I snuck up on this one.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Pat Thacker
Such a cute little face, fav.
July 27th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot amongst the water lilies.
July 27th, 2020  
