282 / 365
Young Mr. Wood Duck
The wood ducks are so difficult to get close to! They scamper away as soon as I get close. I snuck up on this one.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
2
1
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
283
photos
59
followers
57
following
77% complete
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
duck
Pat Thacker
Such a cute little face, fav.
July 27th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot amongst the water lilies.
July 27th, 2020
