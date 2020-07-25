Previous
Morning Light Beauty by mgmurray
285 / 365

Morning Light Beauty

The morning light was so lovely at Tiny Marsh that even the Canada Geese looked beautiful!
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
