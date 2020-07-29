Previous
Next
Punk Goldfinch by mgmurray
289 / 365

Punk Goldfinch

I like this side view of this American Goldfinch.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise