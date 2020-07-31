Previous
Sandhill Crane by mgmurray
Sandhill Crane

I found a group of Sandhill Cranes in a farmer's field. Usually, we only see them in the fall as they migrate south. Is it that time already!!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Lou Ann ace
Oh my! How wonderful he is! Such a great capture!
August 7th, 2020  
