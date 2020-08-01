Previous
Next
Intruder by mgmurray
292 / 365

Intruder

I found this Northern Harrier circling low to the ground under a tower with an osprey nest. The ospreys were nowhere to be seen, even though I had seen an adult and a juvenile on the nest last week. Where have the ospreys gone???
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh my keep your small dogs safe! He’s beautiful, lovely light in this.
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise