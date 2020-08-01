Sign up
Intruder
I found this Northern Harrier circling low to the ground under a tower with an osprey nest. The ospreys were nowhere to be seen, even though I had seen an adult and a juvenile on the nest last week. Where have the ospreys gone???
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Tags
bird
harrier
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my keep your small dogs safe! He’s beautiful, lovely light in this.
August 8th, 2020
