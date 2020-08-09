Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
296 / 365
Barrie Fountain in Early Morning
The morning light makes our waterfront fountain very beautiful.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
296
photos
59
followers
56
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
waterfront
,
barrie
bkb in the city
Beautiful indeed
August 9th, 2020
Neil Forsyth
Exquisite!
August 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close