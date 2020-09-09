Previous
Next
Is this my best side? by mgmurray
315 / 365

Is this my best side?

The wood ducks at Tiny Marsh re very shy, but I was able to catch this one taking a look at me.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise