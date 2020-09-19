Previous
Misty Morning on Lake Opeongo by mgmurray
321 / 365

Misty Morning on Lake Opeongo

It always is worthwhile to get up early. I got up in time to see the mist rise after a very cool night (1 degree C).
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
87% complete

