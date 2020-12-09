Sign up
Red-Breasted Nuthatch
I am enjoying watching the birds at our feeders as we hunker down at home.
9th December 2020
9th Dec 20
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
327
photos
51
followers
54
following
89% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
nuthatch
Kathy
ace
A good capture of this one. I love to sit in my sunroom and watch the birds.
December 28th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this cutie, I suppose many of us are doing the same.
December 28th, 2020
Jean
ace
wonderful capture of this pretty nuthatch!
December 28th, 2020
