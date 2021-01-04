Previous
Next
He's Looking at Me by mgmurray
332 / 365

He's Looking at Me

This Commom Goldeneye gave me the eye as I took this picture.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise