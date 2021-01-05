Sign up
Commonplace but Still Beautiful
We see them everywhere, but pigeons often are beautiful.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
333
photos
53
followers
55
following
91% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
pigeons
Korcsog Károly
ace
Wonderful shot!
January 5th, 2021
Jean
ace
lovely shot!
January 5th, 2021
