Ms. Snowy by mgmurray
339 / 365

Ms. Snowy

It seems that the Snowy Owls have not all left for the north. This beauty posed nicely beside the road for me.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
92% complete

Jean ace
wow, absolutely fantastic capture!
March 26th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
March 26th, 2021  
