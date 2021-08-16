Previous
Helenbar Lake, Mississagi Provincial Park by mgmurray
345 / 365

Helenbar Lake, Mississagi Provincial Park

We did a 7 km hike and was rewarded with this great view. I am happy with my new Peak Design clip which allows me to securely attach my camera to my backpack shoulder strap for easy access to my camera.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
94% complete

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
This is so beautiful.
August 18th, 2021  
