345 / 365
Helenbar Lake, Mississagi Provincial Park
We did a 7 km hike and was rewarded with this great view. I am happy with my new Peak Design clip which allows me to securely attach my camera to my backpack shoulder strap for easy access to my camera.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Lou Ann
ace
This is so beautiful.
August 18th, 2021
