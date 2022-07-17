Previous
Next
Old Woman's Bay by mgmurray
Photo 365

Old Woman's Bay

Old Woman's Bay, Lake Superior Provincial Park, Ontario.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise