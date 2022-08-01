Previous
Muncho Lake by mgmurray
Muncho Lake

The Alaska Highway runs along the border of British Columbia and Yukon Territory and passes through the most beautiful scenery.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous view and reflections!
October 26th, 2022  
