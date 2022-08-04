Previous
Next
Atlin, British Columbia by mgmurray
Photo 366

Atlin, British Columbia

When we first arrived at Atlin, I was not that impressed with the scenery. But then, the fog litfed to reveal the gorgeous mountains across the lake.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise