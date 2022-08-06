Previous
Kathleen Lake, Kluane National Park, Yukon by mgmurray
Kathleen Lake, Kluane National Park, Yukon

We walked the 1 km Kokanee Trail along Kathleen Lake.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
haskar ace
Beautiful view and colours.
October 31st, 2022  
