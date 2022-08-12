Previous
Joni in the Yukon Wilderness by mgmurray
Joni in the Yukon Wilderness

We hiked the North Klondike River Trail in Tombstone Territorial Park, Yukon. No one else was on the trail, so we were able to let Joni off-leash. She enjoyed running along the trail and in and out of the river.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
