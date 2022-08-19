Sign up
Photo 389
Dempster Highway, Yukon Territory
This is the Dempster Highway, just south of border with Northwest Territory. We are back in the mountains!
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
2
2
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
road
dempster
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
November 8th, 2022
Barb
ace
Really beautiful shot!
November 8th, 2022
