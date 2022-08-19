Previous
Dempster Highway, Yukon Territory by mgmurray
Dempster Highway, Yukon Territory

This is the Dempster Highway, just south of border with Northwest Territory. We are back in the mountains!
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
November 8th, 2022  
Barb ace
Really beautiful shot!
November 8th, 2022  
