Previous
Next
Parker Ridge Trail by mgmurray
Photo 398

Parker Ridge Trail

This trail is a great day hike to experience in Jasper National Park, Alberta. It starts off in the forest, but climbs to fabulous views of the mountains.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Marilyn G M

@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill ace
Just right for a lovely walk through the woods.
November 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise