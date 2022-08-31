Sign up
Photo 398
Parker Ridge Trail
This trail is a great day hike to experience in Jasper National Park, Alberta. It starts off in the forest, but climbs to fabulous views of the mountains.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
1
1
Marilyn G M
@mgmurray
I decided to start this project the day after I retired from 28 years of teaching high school math. I am a beginning photographer...
399
photos
45
followers
50
following
109% complete
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
trail
,
forest
Bill
ace
Just right for a lovely walk through the woods.
November 24th, 2022
