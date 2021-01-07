Previous
Another night scene by mh10809
7 / 365

Another night scene

Cant wait until I have some daylight hours to go out and shoot. But I told myself when I started I need to get in the habit of shooting a pic everyday. Only way to get better is to keep working at it, right?
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Matt Hoyle

@mh10809
I love photography and have always wanted to learn and grow. This project hopefully will help give me more skills to get better as...
