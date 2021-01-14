Previous
Skyline Shot by mh10809
14 / 365

Skyline Shot

Really trying to get these skyline shots right. They are a lot harder than I thought they would be.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Matt Hoyle

@mh10809
I love photography and have always wanted to learn and grow. This project hopefully will help give me more skills to get better as...
3% complete

