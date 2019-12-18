Sign up
264 / 365
Big trees
The people give the trees perspective of their size. They are on the Te Waihou walkway
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
Marlene Harris
@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
Tags
landscape
