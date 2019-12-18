Previous
Next
Big trees by mharris19
264 / 365

Big trees

The people give the trees perspective of their size. They are on the Te Waihou walkway
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Marlene Harris

@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise