Wilted Pink Rose by mharris19
253 / 365

Wilted Pink Rose

This pink rose wilted quickly in the heat but I still saw the beauty
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Marlene Harris

@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
