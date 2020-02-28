Sign up
Empty paddocks
Maize is harvested soon the pasture will be cultivated for grass
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
Marlene Harris
@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
Tags
landscape
