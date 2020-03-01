Previous
A touch of colour by mharris19
A touch of colour

With everything so dry and burnt out from the hot weather, this lovely flower caught my attention.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Marlene Harris

@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
