A little Inlet by mharris19
A little Inlet

On our way to Aotea Beach the tide was out on this inlet, you can see how burnt out the hills are from no rain.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Marlene Harris

@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
