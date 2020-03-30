Previous
Cultivation has begun by mharris19
Cultivation has begun

On the farm the season are quite defined, now its time for working the soil up for planting of grass.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Marlene Harris

@mharris19
Marlene Harris
Margo ace
Great farm shot
March 30th, 2020  
