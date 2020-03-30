Sign up
Cultivation has begun
On the farm the season are quite defined, now its time for working the soil up for planting of grass.
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Marlene Harris
@mharris19
I started doing photography about 4 years ago to help me with my painting, but I found that photography is an art form on its...
Tags
landscape
Margo
ace
Great farm shot
March 30th, 2020
