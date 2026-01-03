Sign up
Previous
Photo 1119
A Skein
It was amazing to watch a skein of snow geese (even from afar) at Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville, NJ.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Mhei
@mhei
Life's too busy so I decided to take on this project to help me "stop and smell the flowers" and force myself to make time...
1119
photos
7
followers
18
following
306% complete
View this month »
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
snow geese
