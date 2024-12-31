Renew 2025 by mi1001
1 / 365

Renew 2025

Selfie to start the new year
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Marie Issa

@mi1001
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Is your resolution to do a photo a day? It's a good one and achievable. Welcome. tag fiveplustwo-resolutions . They do weekly selfie challenges with a fun twist. I will follow and encourage you. Happy New Year!
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact