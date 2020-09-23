Previous
hummingbird Moth!! by mia007
hummingbird Moth!!

hummingbird like characteristics as it flutters around flowers and plants. Common in southern regions. Texas!
Hurricane season and all living creatures want dry shelter. 9/22/2020
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Mia

@mia007
