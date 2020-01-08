Previous
Before bed by mich0902
13 / 365

Before bed

The cat is happy to have some company in the evening, as she spends most of her life in my bedroom since we got a dog. (Yes, you can't tell but she really is happy.)
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Michèle

Maegan Stapleton
How precious! Great job of capturing all the softness in this photo
January 10th, 2020  
