Five minutes after getting out of bed by mich0902
14 / 365

Five minutes after getting out of bed

Still not ready to start her day, it seems...
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

